Developing: Firefighters called to man stuck in tree in Barnstable

December 3, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a technical rescue situation in the Cummaquid village of Barnstable around 12:30 PM Thursday. A man was reportedly cutting a tree when he became stuck between two branches. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) near Keaveny Lane. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
CWN has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story as details become available.

