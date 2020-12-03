Developing: Firefighters called to man stuck in tree in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a technical rescue situation in the Cummaquid village of Barnstable around 12:30 PM Thursday. A man was reportedly cutting a tree when he became stuck between two branches. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) near Keaveny Lane. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
