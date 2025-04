BARNSTABLE/YARMOUTH – Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a dolphin stranding on Cape Cod Sunday afteroon. IFAW volunteers arrived at the scene off Keveney Lane at the Hallet’s Mill Pind Bridge which connects to Mill Lane at the town line. Additional assistance was requested from Barnstable and Yarmouth Fire Departments presumably meaning there were a number of the mammals in distress.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN