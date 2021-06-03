You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: No injuries after collision between Harwich ambulance and truck

June 3, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a collision between an ambulance and a truck on Route 39 at the intersection of Chatham Road. The truck then reportedly struck a utility pole. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call with lights and siren at the time. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Power was briefly knocked out in the area.
