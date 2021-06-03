HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a collision between an ambulance and a truck on Route 39 at the intersection of Chatham Road. The truck then reportedly struck a utility pole. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call with lights and siren at the time. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Power was briefly knocked out in the area.
CWN will have further coverage of this story as soon as further details become available.
Developing: No injuries after collision between Harwich ambulance and truck
June 3, 2021
HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a collision between an ambulance and a truck on Route 39 at the intersection of Chatham Road. The truck then reportedly struck a utility pole. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call with lights and siren at the time. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Power was briefly knocked out in the area.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Announces International COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing Plan
- Seaside Le Mans to Return in September
- Supporters Hope to Make Virtual Public Hearings Permanent
- Proposed Joint Base Machine Gun Range Goes Before Science Council
- State Urges Preparedness as Hurricane Season Arrives
- Wellfleet Recycling Program Making Reefs from Oyster Shells
- AUDIO: Comedian Jimmy Tingle Talks Entertainers Returning to Stage after COVID
- Cape Cod Healthcare Scheduling June Blood Drives
- Cape Cod Baseball League Officials Look Back on Paul Galop’s Legacy
- UPDATE: Steamship Authority Targeted in Ransomware Attack
- Maine Will Have Shark Warning After Fatal Attack Last Year
- Baker Facing Rising Criticism of Outbreak at Soldiers’ Home
- Awards Ceremony to Honor Resilient Local Businesses