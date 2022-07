SAGAMORE – A search was underway in the Cranberry Highway area of Sagamore for a missing 4-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Bourne and State Police were on scene and Bourne Fire had requested the Barnstable County Tech Rescue team to assist in the search. A K-9 tracking dog was working the scene and a Mass State Police helicopter was also responding to the scene.

Luckily, shortly before 4 PM the child was found safe and sound.