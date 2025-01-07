New details: “Shelter In Place” order issued for Bourne neighborhood

From.Bourne Police: Tuesday at approximately 3:00 PM, Bourne PD assisted Barnstable PD with an attempted arrest warrant at a residence on Heather Hill Rd. Police had reason to believe that 49 year old Jerome Trent was located inside the residence. Trent has multiple active arrest warrants, including for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, from a recent incident that occurred in Barnstable. Due to the nature of the charges against Trent, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT Team responded to assist. After a period of time, SWAT made entry into the residence and Trent was not located. While the operation was unfolding, the area was blocked and residents were asked to remain inside. Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, the Bourne Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services assisted. The Bourne Police would like to thank all agencies involved for their assistance, and to the area residents for their patience.
BOURNE – A “Shelter in Place” order was issued for the Edgehill Road neighborhood in Bourne sometime after 3:00 PM Tuesday. Few details are available but a SWAT Bearcat vehicle was seen entering the area.
_____
CWN archive:
On December 19th, 2023 reported: Traffic stop leads to passenger (Trent) arrest on narcotics charges in Yarmouth days after being arrested in Hyannis for OUI after failing to stop for police and crashing.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN