You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic stop leads to passenger arrest on narcotics charges in Yarmouth

Traffic stop leads to passenger arrest on narcotics charges in Yarmouth

December 19, 2023

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Police Detective arrested a man with a lengthy criminal history Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for traffic violations. Shortly before 9:45 p.m. the detective observed a white pickup truck traveling in West Yarmouth completely cross the double yellow lines on Route 28. He attempted to stop the truck; however, it did not pull over and stop right away.

Once stopped, the detective noticed the window tint was extremely dark. The occupants of the truck kept all the windows up, making it difficult to see inside. As the detective shined his flashlight into the truck, the back seat passenger began to move around in a way that looked as if he was trying to hide a weapon.

The passenger, Jerome Trent, 48, of Mashpee, was removed from the truck and as a result of an investigation, was placed under arrest for Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Dextroamphetamine/Amphetamine, commonly known as Adderall, both Class B narcotics.

Trent was arraigned Monday at Barnstable District Court.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

