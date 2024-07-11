Developing: Smoking materials blamed for fatal Hyannis fire



HYANNIS – The fire that claimed an older adult’s life on Oakland Road Wednesday was accidental and started with smoking materials, said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter J. Burke, Jr, Barnstable Police Chief Jean Challies, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The two-alarm fire was first reported by neighbors and a passing driver at 5:23 yesterday morning. The Hyannis Fire Department responded to the scene to find the one-story, single-family home well involved. Two adults escaped from the structure and told first responders that one person was still inside. Sadly, that person – a man in his 60s – was located deceased inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of his death.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Hyannis Fire Department, Barnstable Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Cape & Islands District Attorney. They were assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. Investigators collectively determined that the fire began in the victim’s bedroom and was not suspicious. They found numerous cigarettes and other evidence of smoking materials in this area.

“Smoking is historically the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Smoking materials have been a potential factor in at least eight fire deaths in Massachusetts this year alone. In just two days, fires in Waltham, Whitman, and Somerville have been attributed to the unsafe disposal of smoking materials. If you still smoke or have guests who do, please use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Oakland Road fire went to two alarms, bringing mutual aid from the fire departments of Yarmouth, Dennis, Barnstable, West Barnstable, Cotuit, and Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills to assist as firefighters battled heat and high humidity as well as the flames. The bulk of the heavy fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, but firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours.

The two surviving occupants were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting them with shelter; the home is a total loss.

Code compliance officers located one working smoke alarm in the basement. Firefighters heard this alarm during their initial response. Another alarm was located outside the structure, where investigators learned it had been placed some time prior to the fire because its end-of-life alert was sounding.

“Please, for your safety and the safety of people you care for, never disable a smoke alarm,” said Chief Burke. “Smoke and CO alarms are your first line of defense in an emergency at home. Be sure they’re installed on every level of your home and test them every month. Replace alkaline batteries twice a year and replace the alarm after 10 years. Don’t wait for tragedy to strike – if you need help installing, testing, or replacing an alarm, please call us.”

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN