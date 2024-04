OAK BLUFFS – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police ended up in the water at the Steamship Authority dock in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. The incident happened about 9:30 PM Thursday evening. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and swim to a piling where fire and rescue personnel were able to reach him by boat. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Oak Bluffs Police