Developing: Yarmouth DNR rescues person overboard

July 27, 2020

WEST YARMOUTH – There were some tense moments in Yarmouth after a report came in of a person overboard from a vessel off Englewood Beach shortly after 3 PM Monday. Luckily the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources had a boat in the area that was able to quickly locate the person and reunite them with anxious family members. The victim was evaluated but appeared to be okay. Further details were not immediately available.

