Dog waste dispensers destroyed at Flax Pond in Dennis



DENNIS – From Dennis Animal Control: And this why we can’t have nice things… It was very disappointing to come across one of our new Dog Waste Dispensers torn apart at the Flax Pond Conservation parking lot. It was in place for less then a week!! These dispensers are not cheap and are placed around town as a courtesy to dog owners to pick up after your pooch. Our Town Bylaw is very clear that a dog owner must have something on their person that shows that they can pick up after their dog. Failure to do so can result in a citation being issued. Please be kind and show some respect for things that don’t being to you!!!

If anyone has information on who may have felt the need to destroy town property, please contact Dennis Animal Control at 774-352-1400 or the Police Non-Emergency line at 508-394-1313

