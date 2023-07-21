Driver critically injured after vehicle overturns in woods in Brewster

BREWSTER – One person was critically injured in a crash in Brewster shortly after 6 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly went into some woods and overturned off Main Street (Route 6A) by Cobie’s Restaurant. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police. Traffic delays were possible in the are of the crash.