BREWSTER – One person was critically injured in a crash in Brewster shortly after 6 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly went into some woods and overturned off Main Street (Route 6A) by Cobie’s Restaurant. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police. Traffic delays were possible in the are of the crash.
Driver critically injured after vehicle overturns in woods in Brewster
July 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Shark Researcher Caroline Collatos on Local Sharks and their Rebound
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape
- Commonwealth Wind Terminates Contracts with Energy Companies
- LISTEN: Del Deo Family Open to Dialogue with Park Service
- Shark Research Improving on Cape & Islands
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Weekend
- Beach Closures Because of Contamination Keeps Sunbathers Out of the Water
- Traffic Light Repair in Barnstable Friday
- Monopoly Creating a Cape Cod Special Edition
- Cooperative Bank Announces Grants For Seven Nonprofits
- Electrical Fire, Carbon Monoxide Concerns Close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 Days
- Falmouth Man Held Without Bail After Motor Vehicle Break Ins
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Charged with Armed Robbery