Driver critically injured in car vs tree in Bourne

April 16, 2020

BOURNE – A driver was critically injured after a car reportedly struck a tree and ended up on its side around 12:10 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Small Street. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim before they were rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

