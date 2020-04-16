BOURNE – A driver was critically injured after a car reportedly struck a tree and ended up on its side around 12:10 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Small Street. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim before they were rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Driver critically injured in car vs tree in Bourne
April 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Public Schools Cancels April Vacation and Continues Remote Learning
- Barnstable County Health Officials Confident in New Heatmap System
- Rick Lockwood Trio’s Concert to Benefit Heroes in Transition
- Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Aid During Pandemic
- Attorney General Working to Protect Stimulus Checks From Debt Collectors
- Association of Realtors Releases March Data
- Cape Cod Community College Offering Discounted Education Programs
- Dennis Officials Provide Coronavirus Updates
- First Citizens’ Foundation Helps Big Brothers Big Sisters Stay Connected
- Cape Light Compact Offering Virtual Home Energy Assessments
- Statewide COVID-19 Death Total Passes 1,000 Mark
- With Commerce Frozen, Retail Sales Plunge Unprecedented 8.7%
- Military Sees No Quick Exit From ‘New World’ of Coronavirus