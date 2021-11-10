You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after car crashes into tree in Mashpee

Driver extricated after car crashes into tree in Mashpee

November 10, 2021

MASHPEE – A car went off the road into some trees in Mashpee shortly before 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Back Road at Falmouth Sandwich Road. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

