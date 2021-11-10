MASHPEE – A car went off the road into some trees in Mashpee shortly before 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Back Road at Falmouth Sandwich Road. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Driver extricated after car crashes into tree in Mashpee
November 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
