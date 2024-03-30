SANDWICH – Firefighters extricated a driver after a crash left the vehicle on its side in Sandwich. The crash happened about 9:25 AM Saturday at the intersection of Quaker Meetinghouse and Cotuit Roads. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted until the wreckage was cleared. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Sandwich Police.
Driver extricated after crash leaves car on its side in Sandwich
March 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
