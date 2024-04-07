You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Yarmouth

Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Yarmouth

April 7, 2024

YARMOUTH – Firefighters extricated a driver after their vehicle rolled on it side in Yarmouth. It happened just before 6:30 PM Sunday on Buck Island Road between West Yarmouth Road and Higgins Crowell Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Water Department was called to replace a fire hydrant damaged in the crash. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 