YARMOUTH – Firefighters extricated a driver after their vehicle rolled on it side in Yarmouth. It happened just before 6:30 PM Sunday on Buck Island Road between West Yarmouth Road and Higgins Crowell Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Water Department was called to replace a fire hydrant damaged in the crash. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Yarmouth
April 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- North Atlantic Right Whale Found Dead Off Virginia Coast Suffered Devastating Vessel Strike
- Sunday Journal – Remembering Congressman Delahunt with his Chief of Staff Mark Forest
- Earthquake in New Jersey Shakes New England Friday Morning
- Aerial Observers Spot First Right Whale Calf Of 2024 In State Waters
- Regional Nonprofits Partner To Provide Specialized Care For Type 1 Diabetes
- Local Solar Eclipse Happening On Monday
- Researchers Catalog 100 New Sharks in Cape Waters
- Healey on Cape To Announce New Universal Pre-K Childcare Funding
- Late Congressman Delahunt Remembered
- Massachusetts Council Approves Pardoning People With Misdemeanor Cannabis Convictions
- Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled In Barnstable
- Biden Administration Approves the Nation’s Eighth Large Offshore Wind Project
- Falmouth Will Destroy Surplus Police Guns