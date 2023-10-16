Driver extricated following rollover crash by Barnstable High School





HYANNIS – One person had to be extricated after a traffic crash left one vehicle on its roof. The crash happened on West Main Street by the Barnstable High School about 3:20 PM. A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mercedes coupe collided with the Jeep rolling over. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN