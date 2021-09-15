WELLFLEET – A traffic crash in Wellfleet reportedly left the vehicle in a precarious condition. The crash happened on Route by the Eventide Motel. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver who declined medical treatment. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver uninjured but has to be extricated after traffic crash in Wellfleet
September 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fishing Industry Group Files Legal Challenge to Wind Farm
- Massachusetts RMV Expanding Service Options
- Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $700K for Local Causes
- Harwich Considers Return of Treasure Chest Service
- Yarmouth Seaside Festival To Provide Season’s Last Hurrah
- National Guard to Transport Students Amid School Staffing Shortages
- Democrats Seek Corporate, Wealthy Tax Hikes for $3.5T Plan
- FDA Experts Among Group Opposing US Booster Shot Plan
- Hyannis Main Street Barriers Coming Down
- Sandwich Holds Fifth PSA For Delta Variant
- Harwich Festival Brings Music And Art To Oak Street
- Cape Cod Commission To Hold Funding Opportunity Webinars
- Town Of Barnstable Engaging in Sewer Project Outreach