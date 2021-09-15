You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver uninjured but has to be extricated after traffic crash in Wellfleet

Driver uninjured but has to be extricated after traffic crash in Wellfleet

September 14, 2021

WELLFLEET – A traffic crash in Wellfleet reportedly left the vehicle in a precarious condition. The crash happened on Route by the Eventide Motel. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver who declined medical treatment. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 