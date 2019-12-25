MASHPEE – An early morning fire destroyed a house in Mashpee. The call at 215 MacMurphy Drive in the Otis Trailer Village came in about 4:10 AM. The residence which was reportedly vacant at the time was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Crews had to use tankers to get water to the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Early morning fire destroys house in Mashpee
December 25, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
