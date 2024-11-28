Early morning fire heavily damages house in Eastham

EASTHAM – An early morning fire heavily damaged a house in Eastham. Firefighters responded to 315R Nauset Light Beach Road about 6 AM Thursday to find the house heavily involved. The structure lies in the Cape Cod National Seashore in an area where there are no hydrants. Firefighters protected adjacent structures while water tankers responded to bring ample water for fire suppression. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.