Eastham Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy



EASTHAM – Eastham Police are now accepting applications for the 11th session of our Citizen’s Police Academy!

On Monday September 23, and continuing for ten weeks, the Eastham Police Department will be conducting its 11th session of their Citizen’s Police Academy at the police facility. Those residents participating will be introduced to all phases of the police profession and will have the opportunity to meet and discuss various topics with all the Eastham officers.

The ten-week course will be held from 6pm until 830pm every Monday evening and cover topics such as: the history of EPD, day-to-day operations, patrol procedures, constitutional and criminal law, specialty units, the role of the School Resource Officer, the detective unit, the administration and much more. Space is limited so if you’re interested in applying, please contact Sergeant Josh Adams at [email protected] for an application or visit our website to find the application. Please submit your application by September 6.

Eastham Police look forward to your applications and getting to spend some time discussing our department with you!