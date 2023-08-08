Eastham Police are now accepting applications for the 10th session of our Citizen’s Police Academy



EASTHAM – n Tuesday September 19th and continuing for ten weeks, the Eastham Police will be conducting its 10th session of their Citizen’s Police Academy at the police facility on State Highway. Those residents participating will be introduced to all phases of the police profession and will get the opportunity to meet and discuss various topics with all of the Eastham Officers.

The 10 week course will be from 6pm until 8:30 pm every Tuesday evening and will cover various topics including: the history of EPD, day-to-day operations, patrol procedures, constitutional and criminal law, specialty units, the role of the school resource officer, the detective unit, the administration and much more, including a Range 3000 scenario-based training!

Space is limited, so if you are interested in applying please contact Sgt. Josh Adams at [email protected] for an application. Applications will be accepted until August 21st. We look forward to your applications and getting to spend some time discussing our department with you!