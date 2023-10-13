Edgartown man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Falmouth Bank



FALMOUTH – An Edgartown man pleaded guilty today to an armed robbery of a Falmouth bank, during which he zip-tied individuals, brandished a firearm, placed a purported bomb on the counter and fled the scene in the vehicle of a bank customer.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 24, 2024. Petyoshin was charged in July 2023. He was initially arrested on related state charges in May 2023.

On April 8, 2023, Petyoshin departed Martha’s Vineyard aboard a Steamship Authority vessel at 7 AM and arrived at Woods Hole in Falmouth. At approximately 8:58 AM on April 8, 2023, Petyoshin entered the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, placed an alleged bomb on the teller counter and brandished a firearm. Petyoshin pointed the firearm at the tellers and customers, telling one bank employee, “I’m robbing you,” before having the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together. Petyoshin then had two additional tellers place over $20,000 in cash from the bank into a brown bag, took a customer’s car keys and fled the scene in the customer’s vehicle. Petyoshin then boarded a 1:15 PM return ferry to Martha’s Vineyard.

On May 23, 2023, Petyoshin was arrested on state charges in connection with the robbery. A subsequent search of his residence in Edgartown resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in cash bundled together in Rockland Trust money bands, zip ties and clothing items the suspect was captured wearing on surveillance footage both before and after the robbery. Additionally, 57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the search. The same jacket worn by the robber inside the Rockland Trust bank was recovered during a search of Petyoshin’s personal locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department where he is employed. The investigation also determined that the Facebook page for Petyoshin’s clothing store, Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, displayed photos of the same clothing – including jacket, sunglasses and wig – he wore during the bank robbery.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and John. E. Mawn Jr., Interim Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Falmouth and Edgartown Police Departments; Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department; and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.



Scene photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN