ERO Boston arrests fugitive convicted of homicide in Venezuela at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – From U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested an unlawfully present fugitive convicted of homicide in Venezuela who resided in state-provided housing on Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne on Oct. 27.

The Venezuelan national, 38, failed to disclose his previous homicide conviction to U.S. Border Patrol officials when they arrested him for unlawfully entering the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 31. He was processed and given a notice to appear at ICE offices within 60 days, which he failed to do.

“The people of Massachusetts have a right to be made aware of potential risks to their public safety, especially when an unlawfully present fugitive living in housing provided by the Commonwealth, is present in their community,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “ERO Boston remains committed to identifying, apprehending and seeking the removal of unlawfully present fugitives who pose a real threat to public safety. We will continue to safeguard our communities and fulfill our mission in Massachusetts and throughout New England. The hospitality of the people of the Commonwealth must never be taken advantage of by those who violate our immigration system and threaten the security of our residents.”

When authorities encountered him at his state-provided housing, the Venezuelan citizen admitted that he had been convicted of homicide and was wanted in Venezuela for violation of his sentencing conditions since 2006. After being alerted through law enforcement notifications of his failure to report to immigration officials within 60 days, ERO Boston officers arrested the Venezuelan national on Oct. 27.

The Venezuelan national will remain in ERO Boston custody pending removal from the United States.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is a separate entity from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

As one of ICE’s three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

Members of the public can report crime and suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form.