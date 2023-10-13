You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Explosion leads to vehicle fire at Orleans auto repair business

Explosion leads to vehicle fire at Orleans auto repair business

October 13, 2023

ORLEANS – Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at an auto repair business in Orleans sometime after 12:30 PM Friday. Crews arrived at 42 Bay Ridge Lane to find workers had put out the fire and removed the pickup truck from the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 