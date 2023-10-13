ORLEANS – Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at an auto repair business in Orleans sometime after 12:30 PM Friday. Crews arrived at 42 Bay Ridge Lane to find workers had put out the fire and removed the pickup truck from the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Explosion leads to vehicle fire at Orleans auto repair business
October 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
