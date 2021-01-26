FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that just before noon time Monday, an employee of Republic Services came into the Headquarters Station and reported a car fire on King Street near the station. Engine 21, Car 28 and Med 34 were dispatched. First arriving personnel found a four door sedan with heavy fire in the engine compartment. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no occupants in the vehicle at the time of the fire. No nearby structures were damaged.
Falmouth Firefighters battle car fire
January 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
