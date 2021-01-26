You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Firefighters battle car fire

Falmouth Firefighters battle car fire

January 25, 2021

Falmouth Fire/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that just before noon time Monday, an employee of Republic Services came into the Headquarters Station and reported a car fire on King Street near the station. Engine 21, Car 28 and Med 34 were dispatched. First arriving personnel found a four door sedan with heavy fire in the engine compartment. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no occupants in the vehicle at the time of the fire. No nearby structures were damaged.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 