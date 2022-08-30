FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to Blacksmith Shop Farms on Blacksmith Shop Road late Tuesday afternoon. Hose lines had to be stretched from a hydrant to a large pile of compost that was burning forcing road closures in the area. No structures were threatened. An excavator was working to pull the pile apart while water was being sprayed on it in order to fully extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was called to cover the empty Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available
Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire
August 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
