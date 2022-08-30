You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire

Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire

August 30, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to Blacksmith Shop Farms on Blacksmith Shop Road late Tuesday afternoon. Hose lines had to be stretched from a hydrant  to a large pile of compost that was burning forcing road closures in the area. No structures were threatened. An excavator was working to pull the pile apart while water was being sprayed on it in order to fully extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was called to cover the empty Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available

