Falmouth police officer retires after 36 years

FALMOUTH – Today, December 19, 2023, the Falmouth Police Department bid farewell to a living legend. Officer Ruben Ferrer officially retired after 36 years of service to the Falmouth Police Department. Officer Ferrer was the ultimate ambassador between the police department and the community. He balanced a no nonsense, tell you like it is type of policing with a great sense of humor. Officer Ferrer was a Field Training Officer for many years, instructing many new officers at the start of their police career. He was also always there to mentor officers who looked to him for guidance. Officer Ferrer was also our unofficial house photographer with many of his photographs highlighted right here on our FB page. He will be greatly missed by the members of the police department as well as the community he served. Officer Ruben Ferrer, we wish you a healthy and happy retirement.