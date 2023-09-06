Falmouth Police searching for missing juvenile



FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Alex Heintz, 16 year old male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, Blonde wavy hair and black rim glasses; wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown shorts, tan and white checkered Vans sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Alex left his home in Falmouth and was last seen exiting a Woods Hole Steamship Authority Ferry in Vineyard Haven yesterday morning with a Blue Trek mountain bike. Any information, please contact the Falmouth Police Department or the Tisbury Police Department.