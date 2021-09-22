You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth supermarket evacuated after smoke condition

Falmouth supermarket evacuated after smoke condition

September 22, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Shaw’s supermarket on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon after smoke was noted in the store. The problem was traced to a refrigeration unit in the dairy department. Power was secured and the smoke ventilated. No injuries were reported.

