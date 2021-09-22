FALMOUTH – The Shaw’s supermarket on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon after smoke was noted in the store. The problem was traced to a refrigeration unit in the dairy department. Power was secured and the smoke ventilated. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth supermarket evacuated after smoke condition
September 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
