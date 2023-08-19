You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at home in Yarmouth

August 19, 2023

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth shortly after 2:30 PM Saturday. The fire on Geneva Road was confined to the basement. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.

