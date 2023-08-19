YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth shortly after 2:30 PM Saturday. The fire on Geneva Road was confined to the basement. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at home in Yarmouth
August 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
