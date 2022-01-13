Video report: Fire breaks out at house in Harwich





HARWICH – Fire broke out at a house in Harwich shortly before 8:30 PM Wednesday. Firefighters reported smoke showing from 87 Great Western Road from a fire on the 2nd floor. Everyone made it out safely but one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation. The flames reportedly extended into the attic and crews were working to open the roof to vent the fire. The cause of the fire appears accidental. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents.

_____

Harwich Fire reports that at 8:21 PM, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from 87 Great Western Road reporting a fire on the second floor. Initial report was a fire in the bedroom and only 2 of the 3 occupants had evacuated.

On arrival the 1st due engine had heavy smoke from a 2 story wood frame structure. All occupants were out of the building. A working fire assignment was requested. Mutual aid from Dennis, Brewster, Chatham and Yarmouth responded to the scene and Orleans and Eastham Fire provided station coverage.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes, but companies remained on scene for extensive overhaul.

One occupant was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two occupants were evaluated on scene and not transported.

The fire appears to be caused by the homes electrical system, and is under investigation by the Department.

The second floor of the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the first floor sustained smoke and water damage. Estimated damage $300,000.

Photos and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

ha011222 Great Western Road fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.