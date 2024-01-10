You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in large building in Falmouth

Fire breaks out in large building in Falmouth

January 9, 2024

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out at a large structure in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 PM Tuesday. The 2 1/2 story building at 360 Main Street houses several businesses on the first floor with residential units above. It appeared the fire started in the basement and firefighters checked for extension in the walls to the first floor. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

This fire comes after the New Year’s day fire in another large structure at 176 Main Street.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 