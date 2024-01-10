Fire breaks out in large building in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out at a large structure in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 PM Tuesday. The 2 1/2 story building at 360 Main Street houses several businesses on the first floor with residential units above. It appeared the fire started in the basement and firefighters checked for extension in the walls to the first floor. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

This fire comes after the New Year’s day fire in another large structure at 176 Main Street.