BOURNE – A fire was reported in the Pocasset neighborhood of Bourne shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. The fire broke out at a mobile home on Fourth Avenue and was confined to a closet. One person was reportedly evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in Pocasset
April 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Light Compact Putting On Energy-Saving Education Forums
- Property Master Plan Development Sought For Former Marstons Mills School Property
- New Barnstable Anti-Litter Group Wins Rookie Chapter Of The Year Award
- Rabies Task Force To Distribute Oral Vaccine Baits
- Comments Being Accepted On Possible Redevelopment Of Portions Of JBCC
- Applications Open For Seasonal Snack Shack Vendors At Hyannis Harbor
- Steamship Authority Resumes Terminal Reconstruction
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy Focusing Curriculum On Renewable Energy
- New Federal Standards For PFAS Mitigation In Drinking Water
- New State Program For Drivers With Autism Who Are Stopped By Police
- Police Release Statement on Rescue Operations at Oak Bluffs Ferry Terminal
- Mashpee School Superintendent Retiring
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Cleaning Up Hyannis for Earth Day