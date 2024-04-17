You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Pocasset

Fire breaks out in Pocasset

April 17, 2024

BOURNE – A fire was reported in the Pocasset neighborhood of Bourne shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. The fire broke out at a mobile home on Fourth Avenue and was confined to a closet. One person was reportedly evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

