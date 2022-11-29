You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville

November 29, 2022

OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

