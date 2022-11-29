OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville
November 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
