HYANNIS – A grass fire spread to a cottage in Hyannis before being knocked down by a resident. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the rear of 53 School Street about 4:40 PM to thoroughly wet down the area and make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the building. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages cottage in Hyannis
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule
- Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable
- US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low
- COVID Task Force Praises Increase in Vaccination Rates
- DC Statehood Approved by House as Senate Fight Looms