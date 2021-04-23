You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages cottage in Hyannis

April 23, 2021

HYANNIS – A grass fire spread to a cottage in Hyannis before being knocked down by a resident. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the rear of 53 School Street about 4:40 PM to thoroughly wet down the area and make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the building. No injuries were reported.

