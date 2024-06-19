MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a fire in a large shed on Burning Bush Road in Mashpee shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a second shed and the main house. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire rages through shed in Mashpee
June 19, 2024
MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a fire in a large shed on Burning Bush Road in Mashpee shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a second shed and the main house. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New State Regulations Target Low-Income Solar Hookups
- Search For New Bourne Fire Station Site Continues
- Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday
- Study By Universal Drugstore Finds Sharp In-State Rise In Healthcare Costs
- Barnstable County Health Officials Remind Public To Be Cautious During Heat Wave
- Warren Pumps Brakes on Joint Base Gun Range Funding
- Celtics Beat Mavericks In 2024 NBA Finals
- New Steamship Authority Port Captain Has Been Named
- Monomoy School District, Teachers’ Union Agree To New Deal
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Funding For Water Quality Monitoring
- NOAA Researches Encounter Over 160 Whales During Aerial Survey
- Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich
- WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year