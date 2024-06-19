You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire rages through shed in Mashpee

Fire rages through shed in Mashpee

June 19, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a fire in a large shed on Burning Bush Road in Mashpee shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a second shed and the main house. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

