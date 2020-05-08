Fire tears through mobile home in Onset

ONSET – Fire tore through a mobile home in Onset shortly after 4 PM Friday. Firefighters were called to the Silver Lake Trailer Park at 3026 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28). The mobile home was gutted but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent structures. An engine from Bourne covered the Onset station during the fire. Traffic was diverted from Cranberry Highway due to hoses in the roadway. The Red Cross was called to provide temporary shelter for the displaced residents.