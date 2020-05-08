You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire tears through mobile home in Onset

Fire tears through mobile home in Onset

May 8, 2020

ONSET – Fire tore through a mobile home in Onset shortly after 4 PM Friday. Firefighters were called to the Silver Lake Trailer Park at 3026 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28). The mobile home was gutted but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent structures. An engine from Bourne covered the Onset station during the fire. Traffic was diverted from Cranberry Highway due to hoses in the roadway. The Red Cross was called to provide temporary shelter for the displaced residents.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 