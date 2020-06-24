HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters responded to Barnstable Municipal Airport about 10 AM Wednesday after reports of smoke coming from an engine on a small plane on the runway. The pilot was the only one on board and escaped safely. It was determined an malfunction of the engine caused the smoke but no fire. The plane was towed to a hangar for repairs.
Firefighters called to Barnstable airport after plane engine reported smoking
June 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
