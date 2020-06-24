You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Barnstable airport after plane engine reported smoking

Firefighters called to Barnstable airport after plane engine reported smoking

June 24, 2020

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters responded to Barnstable Municipal Airport about 10 AM Wednesday after reports of smoke coming from an engine on a small plane on the runway. The pilot was the only one on board and escaped safely. It was determined an malfunction of the engine caused the smoke but no fire. The plane was towed to a hangar for repairs.

