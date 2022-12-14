HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Bay Shore Road in Hyannis about noon Wednesday. Flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated. Mutual aid was responding to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Firefighters respond to blaze in Hyannis residence
December 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program
- State Distributing 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests
- Drought Conditions Continue on Cape and Islands
- AAA Forecasts Holiday Travel Will Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth
- WATCH: Rescued MA Sea Turtles Fly South for Rehabilitation
- Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing
- Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare
- Barnstable Seeking Federal Aid for Sea Street Extension Project
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft
- Provincetown’s Short-Term Rental Fee Begins in New Year
- EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge
- Third Suspect Arrested in Connection with Martha’s Vineyard Bank Robbery