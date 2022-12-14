You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to blaze in Hyannis residence

Firefighters respond to blaze in Hyannis residence

December 14, 2022



HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Bay Shore Road in Hyannis about noon Wednesday. Flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated. Mutual aid was responding to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

