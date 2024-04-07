You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to smoke at Cape Cod Mall

April 7, 2024

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall shortly after 4:30 AM Sunday after receiving an alarm. Mall Security discovered smoke and it was determined a fire broke out in an electrical vault near the Macy’s mens store. Power was secured and the fire was extinguished. An electrical inspector was called to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. The mall is expected to be open and functioning today.

