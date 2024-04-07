HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall shortly after 4:30 AM Sunday after receiving an alarm. Mall Security discovered smoke and it was determined a fire broke out in an electrical vault near the Macy’s mens store. Power was secured and the fire was extinguished. An electrical inspector was called to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. The mall is expected to be open and functioning today.
Firefighters respond to smoke at Cape Cod Mall
April 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
