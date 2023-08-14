YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters used airbags to free a man who became pinned between a trailer and a loading dock sometime after 8 AM Monday. The incident happened at 225 White’s Path. That location is listed as Supply New England. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters use airbags to free man pinned between trailer, loading dock in Yarmouth
August 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
