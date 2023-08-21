Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash scene

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver from wreckage at a crash scene. The side impact crash happened about 9:15 AM in the 700 block of Queen Anne Road. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash and further advised that Queen Anne Road between Lakeway and Beach Plum is closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash. The road reopened shortly before 11:30 AM.