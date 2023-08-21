You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash scene

Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash scene

August 21, 2023

Harwich Police/CWN

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver from wreckage at a crash scene. The side impact crash happened about 9:15 AM in the 700 block of Queen Anne Road. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash and further advised that Queen Anne Road between Lakeway and Beach Plum is closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash. The road reopened shortly before 11:30 AM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 