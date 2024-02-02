You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fishing boat grounds off Wellfleet

February 2, 2024

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A fishing boat grounded off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet overnight. Officials say the crew is safe and uninjured. Salvagers will attempt to tow the vessel back into the water later Friday morning.

