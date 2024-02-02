WELLFLEET – A fishing boat grounded off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet overnight. Officials say the crew is safe and uninjured. Salvagers will attempt to tow the vessel back into the water later Friday morning.
Fishing boat grounds off Wellfleet
February 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
