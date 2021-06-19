FALMOUTH – Five people were plunged into the chilly waters of Buzzards Bay after their boat capsized off Cleveland Ledge sometime after 8 AM Saturday. The Buzzards Bay Marine Task Force sprang into action and according to reports, a Mattapoisett Harbormaster vessel arrived and pulled the victims from the water. They were reportedly cold but otherwise uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.
Five people rescued after boat capsizes off Cleveland Ledge
June 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
