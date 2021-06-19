You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Five people rescued after boat capsizes off Cleveland Ledge

Five people rescued after boat capsizes off Cleveland Ledge

June 19, 2021

Google Maps/CWN

FALMOUTH – Five people were plunged into the chilly waters of Buzzards Bay after their boat capsized off Cleveland Ledge sometime after 8 AM Saturday. The Buzzards Bay Marine Task Force sprang into action and according to reports, a Mattapoisett Harbormaster vessel arrived and pulled the victims from the water. They were reportedly cold but otherwise uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.

