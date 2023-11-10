You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Football player seriously injured at Falmouth High School field

November 10, 2023

FALMOUTH – A football player was seriously injured at the field at Falmouth High School at 874 Gifford Street Extension shortly before 1 PM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

