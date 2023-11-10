FALMOUTH – A football player was seriously injured at the field at Falmouth High School at 874 Gifford Street Extension shortly before 1 PM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Football player seriously injured at Falmouth High School field
November 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled
- Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants
- Massachusetts to Begin Denying Shelter Beds to Homeless Families
- 3 Charged with Running Sex Ring that Catered to Elected Officials, Other Wealthy Clients
- Cape Symphony Not Rushing to Choose New Music Director
- Open House Meetings Scheduled for Offshore Wind Projects