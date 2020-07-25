BARNSTABLE – Rescue crews from Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal, Barnstable Fire Department, West Barnstable Fire Department and Barnstable Harbormaster were searching for the owner of a dark green kayak that washed up in the vicinity of Sandy Neck Beach Saturday morning. If you have any information on the owner, please call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.
Found kayak prompts search off Sandy Neck
July 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
