Good Samaritan rescues child after dinghy starts to sink off Yarmouth

Good Samaritan rescues child after dinghy starts to sink off Yarmouth

August 7, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth rescues rushed to the beach off Shore Road after reports a child was clinging to a small sinking vessel sometime after 4:30 PM Monday. Luckily a Good Samaritan on another vessel was able to retrieve the child uninjured and bring him to shore. The boat was also brought to shore.

