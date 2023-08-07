YARMOUTH – Yarmouth rescues rushed to the beach off Shore Road after reports a child was clinging to a small sinking vessel sometime after 4:30 PM Monday. Luckily a Good Samaritan on another vessel was able to retrieve the child uninjured and bring him to shore. The boat was also brought to shore.
Good Samaritan rescues child after dinghy starts to sink off Yarmouth
August 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
