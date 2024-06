HARWICH – A good intent call of a sailboard surfer in trouble on Nantucket Sound off Pleasant Road Beach sent Harwich Fire and Rescue along with the Harbormaster to his rescue. The man’s board and sail got away from him in the rough waters Sunday at 1:30 PM. He was able to reclaim his board and sail on his merry way.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha060924 Windsurfer possibly in distress in Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.