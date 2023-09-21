You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police investigating incident Wednesday evening with possible gunshots fired

Harwich Police investigating incident Wednesday evening with possible gunshots fired

September 21, 2023


HARWICHFrom Harwich Police: At 1030 PM Wednesday last night, the Harwich Police Department responded to a disturbance call with possible gun shots in the area of Old County Road. The incident is currently under investigation by the Patrol Officer Ridenour and the Harwich Police Detective Division. Anyone with with information is asked to contact the police department at 508-430-7541.

