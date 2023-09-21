HARWICH – From Harwich Police: At 1030 PM Wednesday last night, the Harwich Police Department responded to a disturbance call with possible gun shots in the area of Old County Road. The incident is currently under investigation by the Patrol Officer Ridenour and the Harwich Police Detective Division. Anyone with with information is asked to contact the police department at 508-430-7541.
Harwich Police investigating incident Wednesday evening with possible gunshots fired
September 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
