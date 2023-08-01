JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Hazardous materials technicians were called to an incident on Joint Base Cape Cod shortly after 3 PM Tuesday. Mass State Police who have jurisdiction at the base were also responding to the scene. It is unclear what substance was involved. The building involved was evacuated. By 7 PM the situation was reported under control. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazardous materials crews called to Joint Base Cape Cod
August 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $1.1 Billion
- Algae Bloom Detected at Bells Neck Conservation Area
- Cape Symphony Moving On After Departure of Pak
- Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- Christmas Tree Shops Down to One Location on Cape Cod
- Cape and Islands DA Sends Letter to Garland Urging Action on Vineyard Migrants Incident
- New Deputy Director for CARE Announced
- Cape Cod 5 Promotes New Vice President
- Cape Cod Housing Market Facing Limited Inventory
- Bourne Police Getting New Recruits from Academy
- Provincetown Looking to Increase Affordable Housing
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards Almost $900,000 In Local Scholarships
- All-Time High $1.176 Billion in Profits for MA Lottery