Hazardous materials crews called to Joint Base Cape Cod

Hazardous materials crews called to Joint Base Cape Cod

August 1, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Hazardous materials technicians were called to an incident on Joint Base Cape Cod shortly after 3 PM Tuesday. Mass State Police who have jurisdiction at the base were also responding to the scene. It is unclear what substance was involved. The building involved was evacuated. By 7 PM the situation was reported under control. Further details were not immediately available.

